David Mayo is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Washington Commanders kick off their season in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

David Mayo Injury Status

Mayo is currently not listed as injured.

Is Mayo your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

David Mayo 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 29 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Mayo and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Commanders Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

David Mayo 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 8 @Colts 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 15 Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 @49ers 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 17 Browns 1.0 2.0 9 0 0 Week 18 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.