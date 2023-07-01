David Bada's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Washington Commanders against the Arizona Cardinals. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

David Bada Injury Status

Bada is currently listed as active.

Is Bada your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

David Bada 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 2 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Bada and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Commanders Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

David Bada 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 17 Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.