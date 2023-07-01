Curtis Samuel: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Curtis Samuel and the Washington Commanders opening the year with a tilt against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Curtis Samuel Injury Status
Samuel is currently not on the injury report.
Curtis Samuel 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|92 TAR, 64 REC, 656 YDS, 4 TD
|38 CAR, 187 YDS (4.9 YPC), 1 TD
Curtis Samuel Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|112.30
|122
|34
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|86.07
|181
|64
|2023 ADP
|-
|228
|77
Other Commanders Players
Curtis Samuel 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|11
|8
|55
|1
|Week 2
|@Lions
|9
|7
|78
|1
|Week 3
|Eagles
|10
|7
|48
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|7
|4
|38
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|8
|6
|62
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|5
|2
|6
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|8
|5
|53
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|4
|3
|50
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|4
|3
|65
|1
|Week 10
|@Eagles
|4
|2
|28
|0
|Week 11
|@Texans
|2
|1
|10
|0
|Week 12
|Falcons
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Giants
|7
|6
|63
|0
|Week 15
|Giants
|5
|3
|44
|0
|Week 16
|@49ers
|5
|5
|52
|1
|Week 17
|Browns
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 18
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|-2
|0
