Cole Turner: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Cole Turner and the Washington Commanders opening the year with a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Cole Turner Injury Status
Turner is currently not on the injured list.
Cole Turner 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|9 TAR, 2 REC, 23 YDS, 0 TD
Cole Turner Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2.30
|511
|101
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|28.44
|341
|47
|2023 ADP
|-
|436
|61
Other Commanders Players
Cole Turner 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 5
|Titans
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|2
|2
|23
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Texans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Falcons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@49ers
|0
|0
|0
