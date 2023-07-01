Chase Young is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Washington Commanders square off against the Arizona Cardinals in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Chase Young Injury Status

Young is currently listed as active.

Is Young your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Chase Young NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Chase Young 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 5 Tackles (0 for loss), 0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Young and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Chase Young 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 16 @49ers 0 0 2 0 1 Week 17 Browns 0 0 1 0 0 Week 18 Cowboys 0 0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.