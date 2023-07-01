Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Corbin Burnes) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges has five doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .168.
- Hedges has gotten a hit in 20 of 49 games this season (40.8%), with at least two hits on three occasions (6.1%).
- He has gone deep in one of 49 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this year (18.4%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 49 games (18.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|.188
|AVG
|.147
|.222
|OBP
|.224
|.232
|SLG
|.221
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|9
|17/2
|K/BB
|15/7
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.10 ERA in 94 1/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.10), 33rd in WHIP (1.187), and 37th in K/9 (8.5).
