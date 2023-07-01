After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Corbin Burnes) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges has five doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .168.

Hedges has gotten a hit in 20 of 49 games this season (40.8%), with at least two hits on three occasions (6.1%).

He has gone deep in one of 49 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year (18.4%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 49 games (18.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 25 .188 AVG .147 .222 OBP .224 .232 SLG .221 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 9 17/2 K/BB 15/7 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings