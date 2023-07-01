Armani Rogers: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Armani Rogers and the Washington Commanders opening the year with a contest against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Armani Rogers Injury Status
Rogers is currently not listed as injured.
Is Rogers your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Armani Rogers 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|6 TAR, 5 REC, 64 YDS, 0 TD
Rep Rogers and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Armani Rogers Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|9.00
|430
|84
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|3.09
|534
|111
|2023 ADP
|-
|531
|82
Other Commanders Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Armani Rogers 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|1
|1
|23
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|3
|3
|28
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|2
|1
|13
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Cowboys
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.