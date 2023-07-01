The 2023 campaign kicks off for Antonio Gibson when the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Antonio Gibson Injury Status

Gibson is currently listed as active.

Antonio Gibson 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 149 CAR, 546 YDS (3.7 YPC), 3 TD 58 TAR, 46 REC, 353 YDS, 2 TD

Antonio Gibson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 119.90 109 34 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 112.32 124 38 2023 ADP - 99 37

Other Commanders Players

Antonio Gibson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Jaguars 14 58 0 7 72 0 Week 2 @Lions 14 28 1 2 13 0 Week 3 Eagles 12 38 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 13 49 0 3 14 0 Week 5 Titans 3 6 0 3 33 0 Week 6 @Bears 5 35 0 3 18 0 Week 7 Packers 10 59 0 3 18 1 Week 8 @Colts 7 19 0 7 58 1 Week 9 Vikings 11 36 0 2 11 0 Week 10 @Eagles 14 44 1 3 14 0 Week 11 @Texans 18 72 0 3 31 0 Week 12 Falcons 9 32 0 3 22 0 Week 13 @Giants 9 39 0 2 20 0 Week 15 Giants 5 21 0 2 6 0 Week 16 @49ers 5 10 0 2 21 0

