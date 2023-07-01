The 2023 campaign kicks off for Anthony McFarland Jr. when the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Anthony McFarland Jr. Injury Status

McFarland is currently not on the injury report.

Anthony McFarland Jr. 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 6 CAR, 30 YDS (5.0 YPC), 0 TD 2 TAR, 2 REC, 11 YDS, 0 TD

Anthony McFarland Jr. Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 4.10 484 115 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 19.69 395 107 2023 ADP - 420 107

Other Steelers Players

Anthony McFarland Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 12 @Colts 6 30 0 2 11 0

