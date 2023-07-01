Anthony McFarland Jr.: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Anthony McFarland Jr. when the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Anthony McFarland Jr. Injury Status
McFarland is currently not on the injury report.
Anthony McFarland Jr. 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|6 CAR, 30 YDS (5.0 YPC), 0 TD
|2 TAR, 2 REC, 11 YDS, 0 TD
Anthony McFarland Jr. Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|4.10
|484
|115
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|19.69
|395
|107
|2023 ADP
|-
|420
|107
Other Steelers Players
Anthony McFarland Jr. 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 12
|@Colts
|6
|30
|0
|2
|11
|0
