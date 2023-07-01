Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (101 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers and Corbin Burnes on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Brewers.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 70 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .399.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen is batting .478 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 65.7% of his 70 games this season, McCutchen has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (14.3%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has an RBI in 19 of 70 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.316
|AVG
|.260
|.427
|OBP
|.373
|.453
|SLG
|.457
|8
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|13
|26/24
|K/BB
|32/23
|5
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.05).
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (5-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.10), 33rd in WHIP (1.187), and 37th in K/9 (8.5).
