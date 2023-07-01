The 2023 campaign kicks off for Abdullah Anderson when the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Abdullah Anderson Injury Status

Anderson is currently not on the injury report.

Abdullah Anderson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 40 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other Commanders Players

Abdullah Anderson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @Rams 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Browns 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 10 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 11 Bears 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 12 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 @Saints 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 16 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

