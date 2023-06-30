On Friday, Tucupita Marcano (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is batting .239 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.

Marcano has picked up a hit in 30 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (5.7%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 10 games this season (18.9%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (20.8%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 28 .235 AVG .243 .270 OBP .316 .376 SLG .400 8 XBH 8 2 HR 1 8 RBI 6 12/3 K/BB 13/6 3 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings