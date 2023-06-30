The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Friday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with William Contreras and Carlos Santana among those expected to produce at the plate.

Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 73 home runs.

Fueled by 229 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 24th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates rank 20th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Pittsburgh has scored 334 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.25) in the majors this season.

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.384 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Osvaldo Bido (0-1) will take the mound for the Pirates, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed nine hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

He has started three games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Bido has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away Osvaldo Bido Bryan Hoeing 6/25/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Away Johan Oviedo Eury Pérez 6/27/2023 Padres W 9-4 Home Rich Hill Reiss Knehr 6/28/2023 Padres W 7-1 Home Mitch Keller Blake Snell 6/29/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Luis Ortiz Joe Musgrove 6/30/2023 Brewers - Home Osvaldo Bido Freddy Peralta 7/1/2023 Brewers - Home Johan Oviedo Corbin Burnes 7/2/2023 Brewers - Home Rich Hill Colin Rea 7/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Mitch Keller Clayton Kershaw 7/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Luis Ortiz Emmet Sheehan 7/5/2023 Dodgers - Away Osvaldo Bido Bobby Miller

