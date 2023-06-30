How to Watch the Pirates vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 30
The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Friday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with William Contreras and Carlos Santana among those expected to produce at the plate.
Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 73 home runs.
- Fueled by 229 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 24th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.
- The Pirates rank 20th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh has scored 334 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.25) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.384 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Osvaldo Bido (0-1) will take the mound for the Pirates, his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed nine hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Saturday.
- He has started three games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Bido has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/24/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Bryan Hoeing
|6/25/2023
|Marlins
|L 2-0
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Eury Pérez
|6/27/2023
|Padres
|W 9-4
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Reiss Knehr
|6/28/2023
|Padres
|W 7-1
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Blake Snell
|6/29/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Joe Musgrove
|6/30/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Freddy Peralta
|7/1/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Corbin Burnes
|7/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Colin Rea
|7/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Clayton Kershaw
|7/4/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/5/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Bobby Miller
