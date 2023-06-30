Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will attempt to take down Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers when the teams square off on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Brewers (-145). An 8.5-run total is set in the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -145 +120 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

The Pirates' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Read More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (42.6%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 14-18 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 39 of its 80 games with a total this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 7-4-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-19 17-23 16-21 22-21 25-31 13-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.