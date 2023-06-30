Friday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (38-42) and Milwaukee Brewers (43-38) matching up at PNC Park has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on June 30.

The Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (5-7) versus the Pirates and Osvaldo Bido (0-1).

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 7, Brewers 6.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (42.6%) in those games.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 14 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 23 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (334 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule