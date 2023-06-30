On Friday, Ji-Hwan Bae (batting .034 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .237.

Bae has gotten a hit in 35 of 68 games this year (51.5%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (17.6%).

He has hit a home run in two of 68 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Bae has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (17.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (8.8%).

In 36.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 37 .242 AVG .233 .295 OBP .299 .326 SLG .293 6 XBH 5 1 HR 1 12 RBI 7 27/8 K/BB 31/9 11 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings