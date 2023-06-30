Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Ji-Hwan Bae (batting .034 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .237.
- Bae has gotten a hit in 35 of 68 games this year (51.5%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (17.6%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 68 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (17.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (8.8%).
- In 36.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|37
|.242
|AVG
|.233
|.295
|OBP
|.299
|.326
|SLG
|.293
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|7
|27/8
|K/BB
|31/9
|11
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 104 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.54), 47th in WHIP (1.316), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.