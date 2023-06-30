After batting .130 with a home run, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges has five doubles, a home run and nine walks while batting .170.

In 41.7% of his games this year (20 of 48), Hedges has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (6.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Hedges has driven in a run in nine games this season (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this season (18.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 25 .194 AVG .147 .229 OBP .224 .239 SLG .221 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 9 16/2 K/BB 15/7 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings