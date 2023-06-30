Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .130 with a home run, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges has five doubles, a home run and nine walks while batting .170.
- In 41.7% of his games this year (20 of 48), Hedges has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (6.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Hedges has driven in a run in nine games this season (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this season (18.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|.194
|AVG
|.147
|.229
|OBP
|.224
|.239
|SLG
|.221
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|9
|16/2
|K/BB
|15/7
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.99 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (104 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Peralta (5-7) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.54), 47th in WHIP (1.316), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
