Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew McCutchen -- batting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on June 30 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Padres.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .280 with 47 walks and 36 runs scored.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 38th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.
- McCutchen is batting .500 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 45 of 69 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.1% of his games this season, McCutchen has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 42.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.1%.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|36
|.304
|AVG
|.260
|.420
|OBP
|.373
|.411
|SLG
|.457
|6
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|13
|25/24
|K/BB
|32/23
|5
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 104 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Peralta (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.54 ERA in 81 1/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.54), 47th in WHIP (1.316), and 18th in K/9 (9.8).
