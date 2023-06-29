Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Padres on June 29, 2023
Carlos Santana and Juan Soto are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres square off at PNC Park on Thursday (at 12:35 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Pirates vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Santana Stats
- Santana has 62 hits with 17 doubles, eight home runs, 33 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .237/.319/.393 so far this season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 65 hits with nine doubles, nine home runs, 47 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .277/.394/.430 slash line on the season.
- McCutchen enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 27
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 25
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 24
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Bet on player props for Carlos Santana, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Joe Musgrove Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Musgrove Stats
- The Padres will hand the ball to Joe Musgrove (6-2) for his 12th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 11 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Musgrove Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 23
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 18
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 13
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 6
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|1
|at Marlins
|Jun. 1
|6.0
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Luis Ortiz's player props with BetMGM.
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 73 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 73 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .267/.421/.491 so far this year.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 24
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 23
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.