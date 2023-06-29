Juan Soto will lead the way for the San Diego Padres (37-43) on Thursday, June 29, when they square off against Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates (37-42) at PNC Park at 12:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Padres (-200). An 8.5-run total has been set for the game.

Pirates vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Joe Musgrove - SD (6-2, 3.88 ERA) vs Luis Ortiz - PIT (2-3, 3.74 ERA)

Pirates vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 56 times and won 28, or 50%, of those games.

The Padres have gone 8-5 (winning 61.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

San Diego has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres went 3-7 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (41.7%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 2-2 when favored by +165 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Austin Hedges 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+300) Rodolfo Castro 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 5th Win NL Central +3000 - 5th

