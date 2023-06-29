Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will try to do damage against Luis Ortiz when he starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at PNC Park.

The favored Padres have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +165. An 8.5-run total has been listed for the game.

Pirates vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -200 +165 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Pirates and their foes are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (41.7%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 2-2 when it's set as an underdog of +165 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 38 of its 79 games with a total this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-19 17-23 15-21 22-21 24-31 13-11

