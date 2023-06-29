Thursday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (37-42) and the San Diego Padres (37-43) squaring off at PNC Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:35 PM ET on June 29.

The probable starters are Joe Musgrove (6-2) for the Padres and Luis Ortiz (2-3) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 6, Padres 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The previous 10 Pirates contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (41.7%) in those games.

This year, Pittsburgh has won two of four games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (329 total, 4.2 per game).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.26 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule