Ji-Hwan Bae -- with an on-base percentage of .147 in his past 10 games, 153 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on June 29 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .239 with nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.

Bae has picked up a hit in 35 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

In 67 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

Bae has picked up an RBI in 17.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 37.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 37 .247 AVG .233 .301 OBP .299 .333 SLG .293 6 XBH 5 1 HR 1 12 RBI 7 25/8 K/BB 31/9 11 SB 9

Padres Pitching Rankings