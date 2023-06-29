Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ji-Hwan Bae -- with an on-base percentage of .147 in his past 10 games, 153 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on June 29 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .239 with nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
- Bae has picked up a hit in 35 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- In 67 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- Bae has picked up an RBI in 17.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 37.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.9%).
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|37
|.247
|AVG
|.233
|.301
|OBP
|.299
|.333
|SLG
|.293
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|7
|25/8
|K/BB
|31/9
|11
|SB
|9
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove gets the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.88 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
