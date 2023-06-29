On Thursday, Jason Delay (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is hitting .275 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Delay has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 32 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Delay has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 32 games (18.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 .262 AVG .286 .354 OBP .321 .286 SLG .469 1 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 5 10/5 K/BB 17/2 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings