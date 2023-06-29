The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.182 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has 17 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .242.

Joe has gotten a hit in 37 of 69 games this year (53.6%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (17.4%).

Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (8.7%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Joe has driven in a run in 19 games this year (27.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.6%.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 37 .261 AVG .229 .393 OBP .284 .413 SLG .435 10 XBH 16 2 HR 4 14 RBI 10 27/18 K/BB 44/8 0 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings