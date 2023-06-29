Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Carlos Santana (.487 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Padres.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .237 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks.
- Santana has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (11.3%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.4% of his games this season, Santana has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.221
|AVG
|.252
|.306
|OBP
|.331
|.359
|SLG
|.427
|10
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|26
|27/16
|K/BB
|26/17
|4
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.84 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove makes the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.88 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
