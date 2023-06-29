Austin Hedges -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on June 29 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is hitting .170 with five doubles, a home run and nine walks.

In 41.7% of his games this season (20 of 48), Hedges has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in one of 48 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Hedges has driven in a run in nine games this year (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this season (18.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 25 .194 AVG .147 .229 OBP .224 .239 SLG .221 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 9 16/2 K/BB 15/7 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings