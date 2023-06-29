Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew McCutchen -- batting .343 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on June 29 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Padres.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 65 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .394.
- He ranks 44th in batting average, ninth in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- McCutchen enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .450.
- McCutchen has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In 13.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 26.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 41.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.296
|AVG
|.260
|.418
|OBP
|.373
|.398
|SLG
|.457
|5
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|13
|24/24
|K/BB
|32/23
|5
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (6-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 60 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.88 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
