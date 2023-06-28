Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Rodolfo Castro -- .100 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on June 28 at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Padres.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .240 with seven doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 30 of 63 games this season (47.6%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (20.6%).
- In 9.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has driven in a run in 12 games this year (19.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (20.6%), including multiple runs in five games.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|33
|.265
|AVG
|.220
|.361
|OBP
|.291
|.410
|SLG
|.350
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|11
|23/11
|K/BB
|28/7
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (4-6 with a 3.33 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 16th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.33), 41st in WHIP (1.235), and fourth in K/9 (11.6).
