The San Diego Padres (37-42) bring a three-game losing run into a road matchup versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (36-42), at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Padres will call on Blake Snell (4-6) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (8-3).

Pirates vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (4-6, 3.33 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (8-3, 3.45 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.45 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.45, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing batters have a .228 batting average against him.

Keller is trying to collect his 11th quality start of the season in this outing.

Keller will try to go five or more innings for his 16th straight start. He's averaging 6.2 frames per outing.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

Snell (4-6) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing three hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.33 and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .203 in 15 games this season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 30-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.33), 41st in WHIP (1.235), and fourth in K/9 (11.6).

