Player props are listed for Juan Soto and Andrew McCutchen, among others, when the San Diego Padres visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Padres Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

McCutchen Stats

McCutchen has nine doubles, nine home runs, 47 walks and 25 RBI (64 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He has a .278/.397/.435 slash line on the season.

McCutchen hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .444 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jun. 27 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Marlins Jun. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 24 2-for-2 1 0 0 4 0 at Marlins Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 at Marlins Jun. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 17 doubles, seven home runs, 33 walks and 39 RBI (60 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a .233/.316/.380 slash line on the season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jun. 27 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Marlins Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soto Stats

Soto has put up 73 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.423/.496 on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 24 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 23 2-for-3 2 1 3 6 0 at Giants Jun. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0

