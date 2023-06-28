On Wednesday, June 28 at 7:05 PM ET, the San Diego Padres (37-42) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (36-42) at PNC Park. Blake Snell will get the ball for the Padres, while Mitch Keller will take the hill for the Pirates.

The Pirates have been listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Padres (-165). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (4-6, 3.33 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (8-3, 3.45 ERA)

Pirates vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 55 games this season and won 28 (50.9%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Padres have a 12-12 record (winning 50% of their games).

San Diego has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and finished 4-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (40.7%) in those games.

This year, the Pirates have won six of 13 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Pirates vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+225) Connor Joe 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+225) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+290) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 5th Win NL Central +3000 - 5th

