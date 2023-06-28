Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field against the San Diego Padres and starter Blake Snell on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 72 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Fueled by 226 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates rank 19th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with 322 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Pirates rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.30 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.388 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Mitch Keller (8-3) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw seven innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Keller has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Marlins L 6-4 Away Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett 6/23/2023 Marlins W 3-1 Away Luis Ortiz Jesús Luzardo 6/24/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away Osvaldo Bido Bryan Hoeing 6/25/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Away Johan Oviedo Eury Pérez 6/27/2023 Padres W 9-4 Home Rich Hill Reiss Knehr 6/28/2023 Padres - Home Mitch Keller Blake Snell 6/29/2023 Padres - Home Luis Ortiz Joe Musgrove 6/30/2023 Brewers - Home Osvaldo Bido Freddy Peralta 7/1/2023 Brewers - Home Johan Oviedo Corbin Burnes 7/2/2023 Brewers - Home Rich Hill Colin Rea 7/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Mitch Keller Clayton Kershaw

