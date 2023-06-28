Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres meet Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Pirates have +135 odds to upset. An 8-run total is set in the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -160 +135 8 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-7.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (40.7%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has entered 15 games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 6-9 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 38 of 78 chances this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 7-4-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-19 17-23 15-21 21-21 24-31 12-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.