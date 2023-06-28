Wednesday's game that pits the San Diego Padres (37-42) versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (36-42) at PNC Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Padres. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Blake Snell (4-6) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (8-3) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (40.7%) in those games.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win six times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (322 total, 4.1 per game).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.30 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Pirates Schedule