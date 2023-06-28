Ke'Bryan Hayes is available when the Pittsburgh Pirates battle Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PNC Park Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 24 against the Marlins) he went 1-for-5 with an RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .397, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.

Hayes has picked up a hit in 47 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has homered in five games this year (6.9%), homering in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

Hayes has driven home a run in 17 games this year (23.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 26 games this year (36.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .321 AVG .193 .359 OBP .228 .489 SLG .313 16 XBH 10 2 HR 3 18 RBI 14 23/8 K/BB 37/7 4 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings