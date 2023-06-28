Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes is available when the Pittsburgh Pirates battle Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PNC Park Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 24 against the Marlins) he went 1-for-5 with an RBI.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .397, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.
- Hayes has picked up a hit in 47 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has homered in five games this year (6.9%), homering in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Hayes has driven home a run in 17 games this year (23.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 26 games this year (36.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.321
|AVG
|.193
|.359
|OBP
|.228
|.489
|SLG
|.313
|16
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|14
|23/8
|K/BB
|37/7
|4
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.80 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.33 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.33), 41st in WHIP (1.235), and fourth in K/9 (11.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.