Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .034 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on June 28 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is batting .239 with nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
  • Bae has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • In 67 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
  • Bae has had at least one RBI in 17.9% of his games this year (12 of 67), with two or more RBI six times (9.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 25 games this season (37.3%), including eight multi-run games (11.9%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 37
.247 AVG .233
.301 OBP .299
.333 SLG .293
6 XBH 5
1 HR 1
12 RBI 7
25/8 K/BB 31/9
11 SB 9

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.33 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.33), 41st in WHIP (1.235), and fourth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers.
