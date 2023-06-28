Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .034 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on June 28 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .239 with nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.

Bae has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

In 67 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Bae has had at least one RBI in 17.9% of his games this year (12 of 67), with two or more RBI six times (9.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 games this season (37.3%), including eight multi-run games (11.9%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 37 .247 AVG .233 .301 OBP .299 .333 SLG .293 6 XBH 5 1 HR 1 12 RBI 7 25/8 K/BB 31/9 11 SB 9

Padres Pitching Rankings