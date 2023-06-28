Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Jack Suwinski, with a slugging percentage of .154 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, June 28 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 45 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .217 with 24 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 140th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- Suwinski has had a hit in 31 of 67 games this year (46.3%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.9% of his games this year, and 6.4% of his plate appearances.
- Suwinski has driven in a run in 23 games this season (34.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 23 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.204
|AVG
|.232
|.328
|OBP
|.347
|.426
|SLG
|.556
|12
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|10
|16
|RBI
|20
|40/20
|K/BB
|40/17
|4
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.80 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.33 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.33 ERA ranks 19th, 1.235 WHIP ranks 41st, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
