The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Blake Snell TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is batting .242 with 17 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

Joe has gotten a hit in 36 of 68 games this year (52.9%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (17.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Joe has had an RBI in 18 games this season (26.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 23 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 37 .261 AVG .229 .393 OBP .284 .420 SLG .435 10 XBH 16 2 HR 4 12 RBI 10 27/17 K/BB 44/8 0 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings