Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is batting .242 with 17 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.
- Joe has gotten a hit in 36 of 68 games this year (52.9%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (17.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Joe has had an RBI in 18 games this season (26.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 23 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|37
|.261
|AVG
|.229
|.393
|OBP
|.284
|.420
|SLG
|.435
|10
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|10
|27/17
|K/BB
|44/8
|0
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (4-6 with a 3.33 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 16th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.33 ERA ranks 19th, 1.235 WHIP ranks 41st, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth.
