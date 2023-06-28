Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana and his .487 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Padres.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .233 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 33 walks.
- Santana has gotten a hit in 41 of 70 games this year (58.6%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (21.4%).
- He has homered in seven games this year (10.0%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (38.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (11.4%).
- In 34.3% of his games this year (24 of 70), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|.213
|AVG
|.252
|.301
|OBP
|.331
|.331
|SLG
|.427
|9
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|26
|27/16
|K/BB
|26/17
|4
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.80 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.33 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.33), 41st in WHIP (1.235), and fourth in K/9 (11.6) among pitchers who qualify.
