The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana and his .487 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Padres.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .233 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 33 walks.

Santana has gotten a hit in 41 of 70 games this year (58.6%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (21.4%).

He has homered in seven games this year (10.0%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (38.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (11.4%).

In 34.3% of his games this year (24 of 70), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 35 .213 AVG .252 .301 OBP .331 .331 SLG .427 9 XBH 15 3 HR 4 13 RBI 26 27/16 K/BB 26/17 4 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings