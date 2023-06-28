Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Austin Hedges (batting .167 in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-2) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges has five doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .173.
- Hedges has had a hit in 20 of 47 games this year (42.6%), including multiple hits three times (6.4%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 47 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Hedges has driven in a run in nine games this season (19.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this year (19.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.200
|AVG
|.147
|.235
|OBP
|.224
|.246
|SLG
|.221
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|9
|15/2
|K/BB
|15/7
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.80 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.33 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.33 ERA ranks 19th, 1.235 WHIP ranks 41st, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth.
