The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Austin Hedges (batting .167 in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-2) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

PNC Park

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges has five doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .173.

Hedges has had a hit in 20 of 47 games this year (42.6%), including multiple hits three times (6.4%).

He has hit a home run in one of 47 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Hedges has driven in a run in nine games this season (19.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this year (19.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .200 AVG .147 .235 OBP .224 .246 SLG .221 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 9 15/2 K/BB 15/7 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings