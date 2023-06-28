Andrew McCutchen -- batting .353 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on June 28 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Padres.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.397) this season, fueled by 64 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 75th in the league in slugging.

McCutchen is batting .444 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 64.2% of his 67 games this season, McCutchen has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (13.4%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has driven in a run in 18 games this season (26.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 28 games this year (41.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 36 .301 AVG .260 .426 OBP .373 .408 SLG .457 5 XBH 13 3 HR 6 12 RBI 13 24/24 K/BB 32/23 5 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings