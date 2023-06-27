The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Tucupita Marcano (.240 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Marlins.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano has 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .242.

Marcano has gotten a hit in 30 of 52 games this year (57.7%), with more than one hit on six occasions (11.5%).

In three games this season, he has homered (5.8%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 10 games this year (19.2%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (21.2%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 28 .241 AVG .243 .276 OBP .316 .386 SLG .400 8 XBH 8 2 HR 1 8 RBI 6 10/3 K/BB 13/6 3 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings