Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Tucupita Marcano (.240 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Marlins.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tucupita Marcano? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano has 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .242.
- Marcano has gotten a hit in 30 of 52 games this year (57.7%), with more than one hit on six occasions (11.5%).
- In three games this season, he has homered (5.8%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 10 games this year (19.2%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (21.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|.241
|AVG
|.243
|.276
|OBP
|.316
|.386
|SLG
|.400
|8
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|10/3
|K/BB
|13/6
|3
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.74 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (83 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.84 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty went six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.84), 39th in WHIP (1.225), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.