The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Rodolfo Castro (.103 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 219 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .236 with seven doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

In 46.8% of his games this season (29 of 62), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (19.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (9.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (17.7%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (11.3%).

He has scored in 12 of 62 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 33 .256 AVG .220 .359 OBP .291 .410 SLG .350 6 XBH 7 3 HR 3 10 RBI 11 22/11 K/BB 28/7 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings