Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Rodolfo Castro (.103 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 219 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .236 with seven doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.
- In 46.8% of his games this season (29 of 62), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (19.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (9.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (17.7%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (11.3%).
- He has scored in 12 of 62 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|.256
|AVG
|.220
|.359
|OBP
|.291
|.410
|SLG
|.350
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|22/11
|K/BB
|28/7
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (83 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Darvish (5-6) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.84 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.84), 39th in WHIP (1.225), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
