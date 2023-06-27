In the series opener on Tuesday, June 27, Yu Darvish will take the mound for the San Diego Padres (37-41) as they square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (35-42), who will answer with Rich Hill. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

The favored Padres have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +155. The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (5-6, 4.84 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (6-7, 4.45 ERA)

Pirates vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won 28 out of the 54 games, or 51.9%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Padres have a 9-7 record (winning 56.2% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Padres went 4-5 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (39.7%) in those games.

The Pirates have a mark of 2-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+165) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+290) Austin Hedges 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+325) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 5th Win NL Central +2500 - 5th

