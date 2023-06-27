Tuesday's game between the San Diego Padres (37-41) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (35-42) at PNC Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Padres securing the victory. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 27.

The probable starters are Yu Darvish (5-6) for the Padres and Rich Hill (6-7) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 1-8.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests.

The Pirates have come away with 23 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 2-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (313 total).

The Pirates have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.30) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule