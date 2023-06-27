Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - June 27
On Tuesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .397, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.
- In 65.3% of his games this year (47 of 72), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (26.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in five games this year (6.9%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Hayes has an RBI in 17 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 36.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.321
|AVG
|.193
|.359
|OBP
|.228
|.489
|SLG
|.313
|16
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|14
|23/8
|K/BB
|37/7
|4
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.74 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (83 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Darvish (5-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.84 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.84), 39th in WHIP (1.225), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
