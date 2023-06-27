Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.069 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .242 with nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
- In 53.0% of his games this season (35 of 66), Bae has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (18.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in two of 66 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 16.7% of his games this year, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.1%.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|37
|.253
|AVG
|.233
|.310
|OBP
|.299
|.341
|SLG
|.293
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|23/8
|K/BB
|31/9
|11
|SB
|9
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (83 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Darvish (5-6) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.84 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.84), 39th in WHIP (1.225), and 20th in K/9 (9.6).
