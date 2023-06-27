On Tuesday, Austin Hedges (.080 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run and an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .160 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Hedges has gotten a hit in 19 of 46 games this season (41.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

In nine games this year (19.6%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight games this season (17.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 25 .175 AVG .147 .200 OBP .224 .222 SLG .221 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 9 15/1 K/BB 15/7 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings