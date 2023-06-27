On Tuesday, Andrew McCutchen (.476 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .394 this season while batting .271 with 47 walks and 34 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 53rd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 66 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.7% of those games.

In 13.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (25.8%), with two or more RBI in six of them (9.1%).

He has scored in 27 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 36 .286 AVG .260 .419 OBP .373 .398 SLG .457 5 XBH 13 3 HR 6 11 RBI 13 23/24 K/BB 32/23 5 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings