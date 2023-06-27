Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Andrew McCutchen (.476 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .394 this season while batting .271 with 47 walks and 34 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 53rd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 66 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.7% of those games.
- In 13.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (25.8%), with two or more RBI in six of them (9.1%).
- He has scored in 27 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|36
|.286
|AVG
|.260
|.419
|OBP
|.373
|.398
|SLG
|.457
|5
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|13
|23/24
|K/BB
|32/23
|5
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.74 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (83 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.84 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.84), 39th in WHIP (1.225), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
